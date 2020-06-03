Robert John Durrant
1982~2020
Robert John Durrant, Cottonwood Heights, Utah, age 37, passed away on May 29, 2020 after a 12 year battle with brain cancer.
Robert was born September 1, 1982 in Ogden, Utah. Robert is survived by his husband, Ron Holt, parents Bob and Kerrie Durrant, brother Brad & sister-in-law Tara and sister Brittanie Durrant, grandparents Jim and Jackie Durrant, nieces and nephews Zoey, Zaine, Davit, Morgan, Aaron, Brooke, and Brianne, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. All of whom he loved and touched deeply.
Robert earned his Bachelors and Master's degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences (MLS) from the University of Utah, obtained his ASCP board certification, and quickly became a passionate microbiologist. He began his professional career in the microbiology lab at ARUP laboratories, where he quickly rose to the ranks of supervisor of multiple laboratory sections. At ARUP he also served as teaching specialist for all MLS, MD, and PhD students training in the microbiology lab, which no doubt seeded his passion and excellence in medical education. Robert transitioned to a prestigious career at the University of Utah as an assistant professor of pathology in the MLS division in 2015; the same division where he earned both his academic degrees. It was in this division that his contributions to the medical profession truly blossomed. Robert directly taught and helped form a foundation of knowledge for thousands of now practicing nurses, medical laboratory scientists, dentists, and physicians. He published multiple journal articles in microbiology that aimed at improving clinical practice, improving the microbiology education for nurses, and advocating for the profession of MLS in microbiology. He was also very active in committees within his division, constantly aiming to improve and update the educational experience for his students within MLS and beyond. More recently, he became chair of the admissions committee for his division, further showing his passion for selecting and training the best and most qualified students to further the progress of laboratory medicine. Robert loved to teach microbiology and his students loved to learn from him; his passion was evident in every lecture or laboratory lesson he instructed. The best advice he gave to his students was "If it's wet and not yours, don't touch it"! His students were always held to a high standard, because Robert wanted to see his knowledge and passion for microbiology transfer to the next generation of outstanding medical professionals. When we look around at the medical community in Utah and far beyond, we see the love and passion that Robert had for medical microbiology education in every one of the professionals he taught.
Robert died young, but influenced many. He brought joy and wisdom to all those fortunate to know him. He was a natural host, teacher and entertainer. He loved music, dancing, wine, cooking, and gaming. Perhaps most of all, Robert loved to travel the world with Ron. Even then, their favorite place to be is Bear Lake, Robert's happy place since his childhood.
In his enduring battle with cancer, Robert's medical team surrounded him with amazing love and support. Robert and Ron express endless love and gratitude for his greatest allies, Dr. Adam Cohen, Whitney Houser and Barbie Sukkari along with many others at Huntsman Cancer Institute, and for Tami Dickinson, who cared so dearly and tenderly for him in his final days.
Robert was preceded in death by grandparents John Lange and Carol Epps, cousin Megan Lange, and beloved Mini Schnauzers, Maya and Kira.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Brain Tumor Society at www.BrainTumor.org in Roberts name.
Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. - Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Services will be outdoors so those wishing to pay respects can attend while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Casual attire expected.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.