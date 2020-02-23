|
|
Robert John Morgan, son of Robert Lowell Morgan and Julene Manwaring Morgan Fasy, was born April 14,1973 and passed away on February 6, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, sensei, teacher, and friend.
Johnny grew up in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, where he attended Bella Vista Elementary School, Butler Middle School, Brighton High School and Valley High School. Johnny was a man of many skills and talents and excelled at many things. Most notably, he was a highly accomplished martial artist and martial arts instructor. Under the tutelage and mentoring of Sensei Ray Godin, Master Casey Clayton, and many others Johnny became an expert in Spontaneous Fighting Method, American Kenpo, Fluid Ring Method, Kung Fu, and Aikido. He taught and practiced martial arts for over 20 years and through his incredible skills as a teacher touched the lives of countless people. Johnny reached the rank of 6th Degree Blackbelt and went on to develop his own sophisticated and nuanced fighting method. Martial arts brought great discipline to Johnny's life and he was respected by his peers and beloved by his family and the many students he taught and helped. He considered his martial arts community his second family.
Never one to sit still and always the hardest of workers, Johnny pushed himself to learn and attain as many skills as he could. He furthered his education at the Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah and became expert in many areas of IT, including: technical support, computer networking, web design and computer design, construction and repair.
In addition to his computer skills, he had training as a first responder, and was skilled in many areas of the construction trades. He was also a skilled tracker of both animals and humans and could easily survive in the mountains or desert (both of which he loved with a passion). Johnny lived for a time among the Sioux Native American Nation in Montana, where he learned to speak Lakota. Johnny loved animals, especially his two well trained wolf companions: Zeus and Sasha. He also had a passion for music and was himself a talented musician with a nice voice and the ability to play both guitar and bass.
Johnny's family wishes to extend appreciation to his Wings of Change Dojo community, to all of his friends, and to and all those who have expressed their friendship, sympathy and love for Johnny.
This soft hearted, tough Warrior is survived by his father Robert Lowell Morgan, his step mother Claudia Tuft Morgan, his sisters Emily Miller (Ryan) and Alison Spencer (Thomas), and a Brother Michael Holmes Morgan (Denise). Johnny is preceded in death by his mother, Julene Manwaring Morgan Fasy, and two brothers, Joseph Lowell Morgan and David Leo Morgan. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary located at 1950 East 10600 South Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020