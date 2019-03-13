1941 ~ 2019

Robert "Bob" Joseph Taylor, 77, of Great Falls, Virginia returned to his heavenly home surrounded by his adoring wife and children in South Jordan, UT on March 9, 2019.

Bob was born on December 10, 1941 to Joseph Spencer and Doris Dimond Taylor and was raised in Magna, UT, the oldest of five boys.

He graduated valedictorian from Cyprus High School in 1959. He served in the Eastern States Mission. In 1967, Bob married Sondra Sandberg in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and earned a B.S. in Physics from the University of Utah. Possessing a deep passion of learning and science, he graduated Cornell University with a PhD in Applied Physics.

Bob and Sondra raised seven children in Columbia, MD and later, Great Falls, VA where Bob worked as a Physicist. Bob was loved by all who knew him and was known for his exceptional character, integrity, and his devotion for the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was an exceptional husband and father, a forever missionary, a persistent researcher, aggregator of family history, an author, and Scripturian.

Bob is fondly remembered by his brothers: Alan Taylor (Linda), Wayne Taylor (Carol), Mark Taylor, and Don Taylor (Susie); wife Sondra Sandberg Taylor of Great Falls, VA; children: Jared Taylor (Catherine) of Provo, UT, Jonathan Taylor (Jami) of Wellesley, MA, Amberly Hazembuller (Rafael) of South Jordan, UT, Bethany Brammer (Chad) of Liberty, UT, Darcy Van Orden of Bountiful, UT, and Jeremy Taylor (Jenny) of Burke, VA; and 14 grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his daughter, Tiffany Taylor and parents, Joseph Spencer and Doris Dimond Taylor.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11 am at the Grandville Chapel at 11677 Grandville Ave, South Jordan, UT. Friends are invited to call that morning prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:40 am. We who knew him rejoice in his exemplary life and will sorely miss his presence in ours.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019