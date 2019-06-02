Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. Reilly


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert K. Reilly Obituary
Robert K. Reilly
"Bobby"
On a joyous day in 1985, Bobby was born to Bob and Kim Reilly on April 15th. He left this world too soon on May 28th, 2019. No words can describe how much he will be missed. He was a beloved son, brother, and proud uncle. A celebration of life will be on Wednesday, June 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Bobby will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery the following day at 11:00 am. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers he would love for donations to Best Friends Animal Society.
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now