Robert K. Reilly

"Bobby"

On a joyous day in 1985, Bobby was born to Bob and Kim Reilly on April 15th. He left this world too soon on May 28th, 2019. No words can describe how much he will be missed. He was a beloved son, brother, and proud uncle. A celebration of life will be on Wednesday, June 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Bobby will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery the following day at 11:00 am. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers he would love for donations to Best Friends Animal Society.

