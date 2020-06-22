I am sad to hear of Bobs passing. He was one year younger than I. His family moved into our ward in Kaysville when I was young, perhaps in my early teens. We associated with each other in our ward activities and assignments.



Following my mission and his mission, he played guitar in a band called Rezound. He was an excellent guitarist. I played the drums in the band. It was fun to be with him. He was always cheerful, fun, and vibrant.



I am grateful to know that our separation From loved ones is temporary. I am grateful for Jesus Christ, who has overcome all death, and has made the reuniting of our families a possibility,



I pray that your family will receive and enjoy the peace of the Holy Ghost in your hearts and minds during this difficult time of greatest loss.



Sincerely



LeGrand Bitter

