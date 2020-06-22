Robert Kenneth McAllister
Robert Kenneth McAllister
June 7, 1959 ~ June 18, 2020
Robert Kenneth McAllister, aged 61; beloved husband, loving father and amazing friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2020 after a long, courageous journey with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda McAllister, and his children Sean Robert, Brandon Michael, Caitlyn Marie; his mother and father, Anna and Sam; his brother Todd and family; his brother Michael and family; his large, extended family; his beloved canine companion Alex, and his loving, watchful feline Patronus Liam.
Robert was born on June 7, 1959 to Sam and Anna McAllister. He was a happy, funny child who was full of spirit and life. He was a kind, artistic soul who enjoyed being with his family and creating the world he imagined. Robert will be forever remembered by family and friends as the "Bob Ross" of Utah.
Robert graduated in 1977 from Davis High School in Kaysville, UT and served an LDS mission in Taiwan for two years. Following his mission, he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Utah focusing in Graphic Design. His artistic endeavors extended to a love of playing his guitar, painting, sculpture, dramatic arts including set design for his local community theater and including a highly lauded performance as the King in the King and I; a performance for which he forever sacrificed his shiny, dark tresses. He loved holidays and put his artistic aptitude toward creating the best Halloween display ever seen on his block. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and camping in the beautiful red rock country of his beloved southern Utah.
Robert married his childhood friend and sweetheart, Rhonda Finn, on April 14th, 1984 in Salt Lake City, UT. They were married for 36 years and blessed with three wonderful children. Robert's love for his family was evident to all who were around him. He started at the company Mindshare at the very beginning and worked there for many years. Robert loved the people he worked with and enjoyed the company he helped build.
A celebration of life will be held for Robert on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm for close friends and family at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, UT; there will be a public viewing beforehand beginning at 12:00 pm. We ask that all family and friends who attend the service practice social distancing and wear masks at the request of the family. The service will be streamed live at https://my.gather.app/family/robert-mcallister .

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Tate Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Keri Sargent
June 22, 2020
Aaron Johnson
June 22, 2020
Ro was such a kind, funny and special human being. The world has less light without him. Sending love and comfort to your family.
Diane Talbot
June 22, 2020
I have so many great memories of Bob. Spook Alleys in the basement at the Rock Chapel and the park. Painting scenery in the driveway for a Christmas play. Carpooling to Weber State in his old Camero with The Boss turned up loud to be heard over the car's roaring engine. Lee's Mongolian Restaurant for lunch on a cold, wet afternoon. Seeing him in "Arsenic and Old Lace" and "The Curious Savage" Cooking Chinese in his mom's kitchen for the Young Adults. So many things I consider cool came into my life during my friendship with Bob.
Till we all meet again down at Cadillac Ranch.
Tamy Meacham Bremer
June 22, 2020
Merry De Leon Krueger
June 21, 2020
Jordan Ferguson
June 21, 2020
I am sad to hear of Bobs passing. He was one year younger than I. His family moved into our ward in Kaysville when I was young, perhaps in my early teens. We associated with each other in our ward activities and assignments.

Following my mission and his mission, he played guitar in a band called Rezound. He was an excellent guitarist. I played the drums in the band. It was fun to be with him. He was always cheerful, fun, and vibrant.

I am grateful to know that our separation From loved ones is temporary. I am grateful for Jesus Christ, who has overcome all death, and has made the reuniting of our families a possibility,

I pray that your family will receive and enjoy the peace of the Holy Ghost in your hearts and minds during this difficult time of greatest loss.

Sincerely

LeGrand Bitter
June 21, 2020
I knew Robert from Mindshare. He was a kind, loving and gentle person. He will have a place in my heart forever. I am privileged to have known this very special man. Rest In Peace ROBEAR.
Ellie Miller
Friend
June 21, 2020
John Roskelley
June 20, 2020
Robert was good and kind and decent, a real friend. We had terrific fun giving each other unusual presents. In the forward of my book, I expressed appreciation to Robert who can take any idea and make it sing. He worked hard and diligently to build Mindshare. His creative contributions were evident everywhere, but his friendship and calm demeanor were equally as important. RIP my friend.
