Robert Cook Sr.
"Bob"
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend Robert "Bob" Cook, Sr. passed away on December 3, 2019 at home with his family. He was born on January 6, 1931 to Hiawatha Denton and Virgil Cook in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He married his love Verna Roseborough on June 29, 1957. Bob and Verna have two sons, Robert (Sharon) and Rollin (Pam), seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bob is preceded in death by both his parents and brothers Virgil Jr. and William.
Bob served honorably in the Korean War (1950-53) as a member of the Army 25th Infantry Division where he earned two Bronze Stars for his valor during combat.
Services will be Mon, Dec 9 at 12 pm at First Baptist Church: 800 S. 1300 E. Salt Lake City. Family receiving visits 11:00-11:45 am, at the same church.
