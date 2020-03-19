|
Robert L. Gleave
1951 ~ 2020
With tender feelings we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Robert Lloyd Gleave, on March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Robert was born January 17, 1951 in Provo, Utah to Ray Haun Gleave and Carol Sargent Gleave. He married Lori Balzotti on December 20, 1975 in the Manti Temple.
Robert was a psychologist and worked for over twenty-seven years at BYU. He counseled students as well as taught in the doctoral program. He was group coordinator for 18 years, and the group program grew from two groups a week to twenty-five, becoming one of the largest and most successful group programs in the nation. The APA awarded the first ever Excellence in Group Practice Award to BYU.
Robert was elected to be President of Division 49 of the American Psychological Association. He was also President of the Utah Psychological Association, among other positions.
He received the Karl F. Heiser Presidential Award from the American Psychological Association for outstanding service on national and state issues.
Robert said, "More important to me than any recognition were the many clients I was able to help. I loved them all and the doctoral students I was able to influence." Robert was beloved by his clients and students. He retired on January 1, 2017. He loved the mission of BYU and being part of that great work.
Robert also loved his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He said, "I am committed to following the Lord Jesus Christ with all my soul." He loved serving as Bishop, YSA High Counselor and Stake Executive Secretary and as a missionary to the France, Paris mission.
Robert has seven wonderful children. He said, "What has been my greatest joy in this world has been my family." He worked so hard to provide for and protect his family. He has loved us with unconditional love. His thoughts, counsel, and advice to his family have been priceless.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lori Gleave; his seven children: Heather (Nate) Hosac, Christy (Dalan) Granat, Cherie C. Gleave, David (Elizabeth) Gleave, Michael (Michelle) Gleave, Daniel Gleave, Laura Gleave; 11 grandchildren; sister Denise (John) Christian
The family will be having a private graveside service. A public memorial will be held when conditions allow.
The family would like to thank with all our hearts Dr. Seth Riddle for his generous time and loving care, Dr. Summer Gibson and the ALS clinic for their wonderful, expert care, Dr. Michael Pearce for his great kindness to our family and all those who have helped us in this journey.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2020