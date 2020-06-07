Our "Champ" Robert (Bob) L. Gorringe, 93, passed away in the comfort of his own home on May 29, 2020, due to natural causes. Our hearts are broken.
Bob is survived by his wife Georgia; his daughters Bobbie Posey (Bruce Hammon); Jackie Lunn (Terry); Charmaine Christy (Paul); son Dominique (Caroll Mackay); brother-in-law George (Butch) Mattox; sister-in-law Jessie Gorringe; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his son Rick; grandson Kazz; brothers Harry Jr. and Jack; sister Juanita (Wallace); and brother-in-law Raymond Wallace.
For the full obituary and livestreamed funeral service, please visit: Holbrookmortuary.com.
