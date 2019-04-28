Services Memorial service 1:00 PM Totem Lake Ward building Kirkland , WA View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Valley View 1st Ward building 3820 S 2000 E Salt Lake City, , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Belt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Lark Belt

Robert Lark Belt (aka "Bob" and "Pete") passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. Bob fought hard to the end in his 2 year battle with cancer. He showed us tremendous strength and courage throughout his challenges.

Bob was born on August 7, 1945 in Heber City, UT to Robert Byron Belt and Olive Mott Belt. He spent his earliest years in Duchesne, UT before moving to Salt Lake City with his family. His schooling took place at William Penn Elementary, Evergreen Jr. High, Olympus High School and University of Utah, earning his Marketing Degree. Bob also served in the Marine Reserves. Professionally, he worked as a sales representative for various hospital suppliers.

Bob married his sweetheart, Janice Burton in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised 7 children in Holladay, UT and various areas near Seattle, WA including Bellevue, Woodinville and Kirkland.

Being a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bob served in the Central Atlantic State Mission. He additionally served in various church organizations and 2 bishoprics.

Bob always had a joke to tell and a kind smile to give. He brought people together through laughter. He provided a message of encouragement to those in need and helped others unconditionally, including strangers. Bob changed many lives for the better and continues to do so. He lived to serve and help others. He is a shining example of a true friend. He made a difference!

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice; sons John, Jaren, Nathan (wife Sheree), Jason; and daughters Stacey, Angela and Melissa (husband Ryan). He is known as "Papa" to his 4 grandchildren Adison, Kyla, Roland and Kara. Additionally he is survived by his brother Michael and sisters Bonny, Rachel and Lorillee, several nieces and nephews, cousins, his Uncle Tom Lovell and very special Aunt Betty Hamblin.

Thank you Robert, Bob, Pete, Dad, Uncle and Papa for being the BEST in all our lives. Our love for you is eternal and you will be greatly missed but held close to our hearts forever. We feel your presence in all we do and will hear your laughter always. We'd love to hear more jokes!

Memorial Services will be held:

April 27 at 1:00pm at the Totem Lake Ward building in Kirkland, WA.

May 4 at 1:00pm at the Valley View 1st Ward building

3820 S 2000 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Our family is so grateful to the caring medical and support staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Evergreen Hospital and Evergreen Health Hospice. We have been blessed by those who have shared their love of Bob and who continue to do so. He has so many wonderful friends and family members. Thank you!

In lieu of flowers, please make a difference in someone's life by helping, donating or supporting a person in need.

