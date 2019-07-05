Robert Curtis Larson

In Loving Memory

Salt Lake City, UT-Robert Curtis Larson, "Bob", 82, passed away on June 20, 2019, from complications of diabetes. Bob was born March 4, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Onslow Peter Larson and Kathryn Tanner Larson. He married Mina Alice Marshall on April 15, 1960; they have three daughters. Bob was raised in Southern California and Las Vegas and raised his family in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Kathryn, and stepmother, Linda; granddaughter, Ambree Moore; sisters-in-law, Doris and Jeannine. He is survived by his wife, Mina; daughters, Terri (Keith) Gatherum, Kristi (Rick) Moore, and Sue (Dan) Shimoda; 16 grandchildren and 11+ great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter Larson, J. Eric (MarKaye) Larson, Gary (Sheila) Larson, and Eric P. (Shannon) Larson; sister, Lori (Brian) Gates. We, as a family, express our deepest heartfelt thanks to Dr. Dave Seegmiller for his continual earnest efforts in Bob's behalf, to Dr. Jeff Barklow and IMC Dialysis Services for the countless hours they spent caring for him, and to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Intermountain Medical Center, for the loving care they gave Bob while he was there. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7th, 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. Services will be Monday, July 8th, at the Eastridge Ward, 5235 S. Wesley Rd., Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, Utah. A complete life sketch is available at memorialutah.com



Published in Deseret News from July 5 to July 7, 2019