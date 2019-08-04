Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Altonah Cemetery
Altonah, UT
Robert Lee "Bob" Clark


1935 - 2019
Robert Lee "Bob" Clark Obituary
Robert (Bob) Lee Clark
1935 ~ 2019
Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Murray, Utah on August 1, 2019.
Bob was born on December 8, 1935 to Norman Eugene Clark and Agnes Vendetta Ralphs in Altonah, Utah. Bob proudly served 10 years in the US Air Force. He drove truck for multiple employers for 36 years, retiring in 1999 from NW Transport. He loved camping and gardening, but his greatest joy was his family. Preceded in death by his first wife Marolyn Atwood and baby daughter. Their surviving children are John (Merit) Clark, and Debora (Robert-deceased) Gee. Bob is survived by his second wife Ann Boswell. She has two children, Pamela Curtis and Cindy (Mike) Cliften. Together they have 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He will be sorely missed, and we are happy that he is no longer in pain.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, 12:00 noon at the Altonah Cemetery in Altonah, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
