|
|
Robert "Bob"
LeRoy Yates
"Big Guy"
Robert L. Yates joined his beloved wife Georgia on March 16, 2020. Bob was born August 18, 1929 in Salt Lake City, UT to Rea Peterson and David Roy Yates. He married Georgia Reeves on June 21, 1950.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952 on the USS Pine Island. Amongst other places, Bob worked for the State Tax Commission and the Salt Lake County Assessor offices, before elected the Salt Lake County Assessor for two terms from 1987-1994.
Bob 'loved' to work in his woodshop, and relaxing at their cabin in Scofield, UT. It was there, that he taught many not only how to fish but how to clean their own fish as well.
Bob leaves behind his three children David (Carol) of Riverton, UT, Rhea (Jim) Hyde of Murray, UT, and Steven (Yvette) of Minden, NV; five grandchildren Cindy (Rick) Tanner of Riverton, UT, Chris (Katey) Hyde of Aurora, CO, Jeff (Melissa) Hyde of St. George, UT, Justin Yates of Minden, NV, Samantha Yates of Minden, NV; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife Georgia; parents; grandson Troy Yates; and great-granddaughter Holly Yates.
Bob was able to spend the final days in his home due to special caregivers, and the family would like to express their gratitude towards Tera Babcock, Michelle Lee, Christy Nielson and Tracie Busch. Thanks to Canyon Hospice for their care during the last month.
A "special" thank you to Christy Nielson for adopting Bob's 4-legged buddy, Rocky.
Private graveside services will be held due to current health regulations. Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020