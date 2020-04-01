Home

More Obituaries for Robert Lillywhite
Robert Lillywhite


1936 - 2020
Robert Lillywhite Obituary
Robert Lee Lillywhite
1936~2020
Robert Lee Lillywhite was born November 12, 1936 in St. Johns, Arizona, the sixth of twelve children of Horace Leland and Alta Brinkerhoff Lillywhite. He passed away March 28, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by his family. He was sealed to Ofa Dunn in the Logan LDS Temple on December 16, 1960. He graduated from Utah State University. Upon graduation he taught at the College of Southern Utah and then spend 10 years in the South Pacific (Tonga, New Zealand, Samoa) as a teacher and auditor for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the South Pacific. He worked for the LDS Church for 36 years, serving in the Finance and Temple Departments. After he retired, Bob and Ofa served missions in New Zealand, South Africa, Salt Lake City Temple, Hawaii, and North Carolina.
He was a master builder and loved to work especially laying brick and stone. He built his own home and a cabin near Bear Lake. He was dedicated to the gospel of Jesus Christ to the end. Bob and Ofa loved to drive and spent a lot of time together travelling.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ofa who passed just four months ago, parents, son and several siblings and is survived by his children Brad (Brenda) Lillywhite, Linay (Roger) Robison, Krishna (Scott) Nelson, Suzanne (Kirt) Merrill, Colette (Phil) Reid, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -