1934 ~ 2019
Robert Loren Meryhew, 85, passed peacefully Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by family. Robert was born May 4th, 1934, in Colorado, to Loren and Alice Meryhew. His unique perspective and meticulous approach to life left an impression on many, and will be dearly missed. Viewing will be held on Monday, May 20th at 10:15 AM at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary in Salt Lake City, with a graveside service at 11:30.
Full obituary can be found online @ tinyurl.com/yy7fkffw or by Google searching Robert Meryhew Obituary.
