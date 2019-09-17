Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Hillcrest 1st Ward
949 North 540 West
American Fork, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest 1st Ward
949 North 540 West
American Fork, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hillier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Hillier


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Hillier Obituary
Robert Louis Hillier
April 22,1922 ~ Sept19,2019
Robert Louis Hillier was born in Ogden, Utah April 24, 1922 to Fredrick Hillier and Ruth Imo Carter. Robert was 97 years old at his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents and five of his six siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Hillcrest 1st Ward, 949 North 540 West, American Fork. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 - 8 pm at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 49 East 100 North, American Fork, and on Thursday at the church from 9:45 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Burial will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now