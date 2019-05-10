Robert Lowell Duncan

1933 ~ 2019

Robert Lowell Duncan, 86, died May 6, 2019 at home with family.

Bob was born April 16,1933 in Salt Lake City. His father was James Chapman Duncan and mother was Dora Pollock. He was the fourth child out of five children. His father died when he was only 18 months old. This left his mother alone to raise her children, Jim Jr., Leda, Marilyn, Bob and Arlen who she was pregnant with. Even though it was through the depression, they had a very loving home. Bob was very gifted in having a mechanical mind. He would read and teach himself how to fix or build anything. To increase his knowledge, he attended Salt Lake Trade Tech instead of a traditional High School. He graduated at the age of 16. When Bob was 17 he married Carolyn Thurston and started a family of his own. They had six children, Wilma, Jerri, Carolea, Robert Jr, Julie and Lorraine. To better support his family, his career took him to be a truck driver which he loved. He was able to see the country and make a comfortable living. His marriage ended in divorce and his loving mother and sister Marilyn helped him to raise his children. In 1974 he was in a terrible accident when the truck he was driving jack knifed over a cliff. His back was broken along with many other injuries. For months he was in the Loma Linda hospital in California. Bob was told that he would never walk again. But, of course he proved all of the doctors wrong. Knowing how to work hard he pushed himself daily until he succeeded. His strong will and great fortitude made that success possible with the use of canes. Having a great love for working with wood, Bob made his own canes with precision to his liking. Unfortunately, he was never able to return to work. His sister Marilyn helped him raise his children and he helped her raise her sons. When his children were grown Bob remarried. Margie was the light of his life. He built a home for them in American Fork where they lived happily until Margie passed away in 2008. Bob continued to live there until his own health started to decline. He then moved back to live with Marilyn where he received the loving care that he needed.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marilyn Hartley; brother, Arlen Duncan; his children Carolea (Karl) Anderberg, Robert L. (Karen) Duncan Jr, and Lorraine Lubuck; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved him like a father.

We would like to thank the people with IHC Hospice. They were a Godsend helping us to enable Bob to stay at home until he returned to a loving Heavenly Father and all of his family that preceded him in death.

Funeral Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary