Born to LeRoy Case and LaVonne Dehart in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 1, 1954 and passed away on March 14, 2019. He married his longtime love; Sheila Archibald. Bob fathered five beautiful children; Penny Case, Kristy (Paco) Mendez, Jami (Bryan) Oviatt, Tracee (Jon) Lundstrom, and Nate Lesam. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Penny and his grandparents.

He loved his 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; also the one on the way. He enjoyed his military service. Bob spent his life doing the things he enjoyed; riding his motorcycle, golfing, boating, camping, and always playing with his dogs. His favorite days were Friday where he spent time with his daughters; Jami took him to the temple and Kristy took him to dinner. Bob was an active member of the LDS church holding several positions until the end of his life. He spent so much of his time with family whether it was a Saturday trip to Costco or Sunday dinners with his mother. He will truly be missed.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all who helped in Bob's recovery, especially Steve Lloyd.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Garden Heights North Ward, 2220 East Fisher Lane (2935 South). Friends and family are invited to visit Thursday evening 6:00-8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Friday morning 11:30am-12:30pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Memorial Estates. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com





