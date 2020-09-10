1959 ~ 2020

Robert Holladay of South Jordan, UT was tragically killed on the morning of Sept. 4, 2020. Robert was born in Murray UT to Brent L and Shirley H Holladay on May 9, 1959.

Robert was the third oldest of six children. Robert grew up in Cottonwood Heights and was a graduate of Brighton High School.

Robert was known by many names; Bob, Bobby, Robert and Rob, all depending on who you were and how long you knew him. Robert was well liked and had many friends. When Robert was a young boy, he was already expressing his natural talent for fixing and building things. He was considered a Master Builder although the title serves him no justice. His work speaks for itself and his completed projects are a lasting testimony to the man. Robert was a savvy businessman, creating and running many successful businesses throughout the years. He was an ultimate DIY, always knowing he could do a better job. Robert just loved being in the outdoors when his time permitted it. He adored his family and friends and would do just about anything for anybody. His greatest love was his love for God and his country. Robert had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and looked forward to going to church, although his work sometimes kept him away. He served on many mission trips with his church. It was common for him to give his carpentry tools to someone less fortunate before returning home. He was often heard saying the quote, "I might be in the world, but I am not of it".

Robert rarely took time out for himself and was a man in need of much rest, perhaps God has called him home to be at rest with his Lord forever. Robert is survived by two children; Jazmine and Joshua Holladay, two brothers; Dan Holladay and Logan Holladay, two sisters; Robin Smith and Jill Jordan, and also his beloved grandson Ryder Smith.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Shirley and Brent Holladay, and his sister Tanya Hilton Hoagland.

Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A closed casket viewing will begin at 9:30 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am at Mountain View Christian Church, located at 8000 S. 300 E. in Sandy, UT 84070 (801-561-2062) please send flowers and cards to Mountain View Church. Interment will be held at Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 S. Memory Lane (1990 E)



