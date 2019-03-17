1932 ~ 2019

Robert M. Clawson, of Salt Lake City and Woodland, Utah, died March 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City of causes incident to age. He was born May 13, 1932, to (Robert) Marion Clawson and Clara Partridge in Takoma Park, Maryland. The family moved frequently in his early years, settling in Berkeley, California. In 1954, the Army stationed him at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, in Denver, Colorado, where he met and courted Elizabeth Silver. They were married on March 16, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple. With short interruptions he lived in Colorado until 2005 when the Clawsons moved to Utah. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Diana (Charles Furedy) and sister, Nancy Howay. He is survived by children Kevin (Toi), Roxanne (Michael Davis) and Julianne (Steven Huefner), 12 grandchildren, their six spouses, and 19 great grandchildren.

He was a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, including Bishop, Stake Clerk (17 years), Church Service Missionary (eight and a half years), and 14 years as a Temple Worker. He fulfilled many leadership positions in business while living in Denver.

He was an avid wood worker, and all-around tinkerer. He spent untold hours working on the Ranch home near Woodland.

A memorial for close family and friends will be held in the summer. Burial will be in the Clawson family plot, Fairmount Cemetery in Denver on March 23, 2019 at 1100 a.m.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the .

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019