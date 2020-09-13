1/1
Robert M. Kendall
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Salt Lake City, UT-Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend Robert M. Kendall passed away September 10th, 2020. Born November 3rd, 1930 in Salt Lake City. The son of William B. and Florence McDonald Kendall.
He married Marian Nielsen on May 21st, 1954. He attended East high school and the University of Utah.
He lived and worked in Salt Lake his entire life finishing his career as the general manager of the Alta Club. He was a member of the LDS church.
He was an excellent athlete and excelled at tennis and golf. He enjoyed playing sports and bridge with family and friends.
He is survived by his children Richard Kendall (Chantelle) and Kim Kendall (Nancy), his grandchildren Thomas Luchs and Abigail Woodcock (Matt), and his sister Renee Harmon of Lagrangeville, New York.
Preceded in death by his wife Marian, his parents, brother William and his beautiful children Robert Jr., Kristine, and Kay. Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 13, 2020.
