|
|
Robert M. Payne MD
1933~2019
Sandy, UT-Dr. Robert Payne passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. Friends and family are invited to a viewing and celebration of Bob's life on Friday, July 19th, 6-8 pm at the Midvale East 5th Ward LDS Chapel, 7570 South 240 East, Midvale, Utah. Saturday, July 20th, the viewing will be at 10-10:45 am, followed by a funeral at 11 am at the same location. Funeral Services under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/robert-m-payne-md/
Published in Deseret News on July 18, 2019