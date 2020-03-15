|
|
October 6, 1937 ~ February 27, 2020
Robert Pierce McComas was born in Geneva, Ill to Audrey Pierce and Robert Newton McComas. In 1942 his family moved to California. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1955. In the navy he served in the Pacific, being honorably discharged in 1958. He graduated from Knox College, where he played football and tennis in 1962. It was there that he met his future wife, Gail Jackson. They were married July 6, 1963 in Oak Park, Illinois. After many years they had three children. In 1990 they moved to Utah where the family enjoyed tennis and swimming at the Cottonwood Club, and hiking and skiing in the mountains. It was here that he became an ardent Utah football fan, earning him the name "Utah Bob". His business career was in management with Volvo Truck Corporation.
He is predeceased by son Christopher and survived by his wife, Daughter, Meghan (Scott) Thredgold, son, Tyler, grandchildren, Audrey and Topher Thredgold. We will miss his charismatic personality, great intellect and contagious energy. He is loved and remembered by many.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cottonwood Club, Saturday, March 21, 2 to 5 P.M. Casual Ute theme or red attire requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Save The Redwoods League.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020