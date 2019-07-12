Robert Michael "Mike" Versluis, 73, husband to Kerri Fredrickson Versluis of North Salt Lake, died July 9, 2019 in Bountiful Utah. He was a tall, good-looking, Dutch man who died from Lewy body dementia. Mike, the tenth of eleven children, was born on September 19, 1945, to goodly parents James Adrian Versluis and Esther Virginia Gamble.

As a young boy he loved marbles, peanut butter, and teasing his sisters with creepy crawlies. He attended South High, served an LDS mission in Holland and worked for Mountain Bell until he retired. He met and married Karen Raby and they had a son Zachary Lee Versluis. Later after a divorce he married Kerri Fredrickson Christensen and helped raise five more children. He loved good food, golfing, hunting, fishing, nature, and wood working. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife Kerri, his son Zachary, stepsons, Matthew Christensen (Heidi), Evan Christensen (Robyn), Adam Christensen (Valery); stepdaughters, Danielle Peterson (Brian), and Stephanie Smith (Ethan); sisters, Ruth Smith, Barbara Knowles, Jackie Leon, Kathleen Perschon (Richard); and sister-in-law Utahna Versluis. Last but not least, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Esther; brothers, James Jr. (Yvonne), Glen Barney (Audrey), John, William (Susan); sisters, Margaret (Charles), Mary (Ronnie); and brothers-in-law, Ray Smith, Martin Leon, and Alfred Knowles.

Friends and Family may visit at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main in Bountiful, Utah, on Sunday, July 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., or Monday, July 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Orchard 8th Ward, 55 E. 350 N., North Salt Lake, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard 8th Ward. Interment will take place at Bountiful Cemetery following the service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 12 to July 13, 2019