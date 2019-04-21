1968 ~ 2019

On Sunday April 14th 2019, Robert Miles Best loving father, grandfather, son and brother passed away at the age of 51.

He was born March 7th, 1968 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert H and Susan Ann Best. He is survived by his parents, two children Taylor (Phama) Best, Derrian (Austin) Whetton, his 5 grandchildren (that he adored more than anything) and his brother Patrick.

Rob was a certified EMT, worked with the mentally and physically disabled and was an AA and NA sponsor.

Rob was a wonderful and caring father, a doting and loving grandfather, role model as a brother and cherished as a son. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He devoted his life to educating and serving others. He was an avid music lover with a burning passion for learning. He attended AA and NA where he grew a strong and forever lasting bond with the fellowship. On Sunday's you'd never see him miss a game of football. Go Steelers!

We will all miss you more than you could ever know, but we are thankful to be graced by your light. May you finally Rest In Peace.

There will be a celebration of life held in his honor on 04/27/2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Heber Valley Funeral Home - 288 N Main Street, Heber City, Utah 84032. Please dress casual. If you would like, please wear your favorite concert, rock band or sports shirt.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019