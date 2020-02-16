Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Graveside service
Following Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Robert Milner


1925 - 2020
Robert Milner Obituary
Robert Albert Moen passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. Born May 9, 1924 in Seattle, Washington. Son of Albert and Gladys Dickison Moen.

He served his country in the United States Navy and worked as a Machinist/Tool & Dye Maker for the United States Government. He and his first wife Susan had three sons. They later divorced. He then married Blenn Case and they had one son. They later divorced. He then married Grace, who passed away in 2010. Bob loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also participated in off road racing. At Bob's request, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020
