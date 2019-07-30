Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Hyrum City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Monson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Monson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Monson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Monson
1925 -2019
Robert Lee Monson passed away to his heavenly home at the age of 94 on July 27, 2019 in the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson, Utah. Robert was born in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 1925 to his loving parents Vernon L. Monson and Clara Westover Monson. Robert was preceded in going home by his sweet wife, LaRae Schnieder Monson. Robert was the last surviving sibling of 8 brothers and sisters. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Brent Monson (Melissa), Dallas Chris Monson (Barbara), Carol Terry Monson, Jan Lewis Monson (Marsha) and Karen Rae Monson Zmoos (Michael). Robert has 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Sergeant Robert Monson served his country in WWII as a front gunner in a B-24 Liberator Bomber. His plane went down on his 15th mission and he became a POW in Mooseburg, Germany. Robert was sustained during this time by a small Book of Mormon and thoughts of his sweet LaRae and his mother. He was liberated later by General Patton's 3rd Army. Robert was in sad shape, saw and experienced the horrors of war that no 18 year old man should go through. He recuperated in France and was sent home on a slow boat and then a slow train.
Upon Robert's return home he quickly married his strength and sweetheart, LaRae Schnieder for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple, before someone else did. He went to work for Chevron and moved quickly up the corporate ladder, so much so that Chevron moved Robert and family to Hawaii to build a refinery there. Eleven years later Robert and family moved back to California where Robert finished his storied career with Chevron. Robert was then hired by Huntway Refining where he built refineries and became a story there too. He then retired from working.
Robert and LaRae spent 10 wonderful years in Sequim, Washington. Later they lived together the remainder of their lives in South Jordan, Utah. Robert was a strong missionary and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in several leadership positions. Robert was an exemplar of love, striving to be more like Jesus Christ, to all around him. May we all remember him as such.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), where family and friends may call Friday from 7-8:30 pm and on Saturday from 9-9:30 am prior to the service. Interment Hyrum City Cemetery at 3:00 pm with full military honors.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the many caregivers who provided our dad with tender loving care.
Published in Deseret News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now