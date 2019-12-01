|
|
Robert "Ag" Nielson
8/6/1925 ~ 11/28/2019
Fillmore, UT-The Kingdom of Heaven gained a great man today November 28, 2019.. Robert "Ag" Nielson was born August 6, 1925 in Oak City, UT to Peter N. and Caroline Ely Anderson Nielson and was welcomed by two brothers, Byron and Glen. Blessed with a wondrous childhood in Oak City, he was surrounded by many adventurous friends, and mountains that were extensively explored.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he began his callings as a 16 year old Scout Master, received his Eagle, and remained an avid Scouter all his life. Serving as a Bishop for twelve years was just one of the many callings he considered his favorite.
He married his high school sweetheart, Afton East, October 23, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple and have been married for 75 years. They were blessed with 4 daughters and 1 son. Laina Anderson , deceased, Ralene(Robert) Stevens and Ranae(Neil)Stevens, both of Holden. Jilene Nielson, St. George, and Dan Nielson, Yucipa, CA. He is blessed with 13 Grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, who are the joys of his life.
He enlisted in the Army on Sept. 25, 1946, considering it a privilege to serve his country. A member of American Legion Post 61 for many years and considered it a privilege to participate in the Honor Guard at the funerals of many of his fellow veterans.
In 1948, he furthered his education as he attended Utah State University. Upon graduation, he accepted a teaching position at Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah where he served for 35 years as a Vocational Agriculture Teacher. He was grateful for the experiences, garnering many lifelong friendships with students and staff. During those years he humbly received local, state and national recognition. Upon retirement, he continued to teach GED at the High School, and at the Millard County Jail for 25 years helping the inmates receive their GED or High School diploma. He did this into his 90th year, treasuring the friendships of many of the men. He was blessed with a teacher's heart.
Survived by his wife and 4 children. Preceded in death by a daughter, 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild
Funeral services with be held Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 am at the 1st-4th Ward Church at 330 East 500 South in Fillmore, Utah. Viewings will be Friday evening 6-8 pm and Saturday 9-10:30 am both at the church. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019