March 1, 1939 ~ November 6, 2020
Robert Paul Lewis, 81, passed away November 6, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. He was born March 1, 1939 in Ogden, Utah to Alva Orson Lewis and Arlean McGregor Lewis. He married Linda Decker on August 24, 1964 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple. Linda was the love of Bob's life and the stories of his care and love for her will be told forever.
As a boy, he loved sports and played baseball, basketball and football and starred on the 1956 Provo High Basketball State Championship team. After high school, Bob played baseball at Utah State and also spent a summer playing minor league baseball in Canada for the Milwaukee Braves organization. He finished his collegiate career playing football at Dixie. Later in life, he became an avid golfer and even made a hole-in-one at the tender age of 79.
He graduated from BYU in 1965 and earned a Master's Degree there in 1966 and then became a teacher and coach by profession. These pursuits took him and Linda to Nevada, California and even to Western Samoa from 1970-1973 where he taught Physical Education at the Church College there. After a year of teaching in Arizona, the young Lewis family settled in Orem, Utah where "Mr. Lewis" taught Health and Drivers Ed at Orem and Mountain View High School for the next 27 years before retiring in 2001.
The gospel of Jesus Christ and his family meant everything to him. He was a missionary in all aspects of his life and thoroughly enjoyed serving in the West Spanish American mission in his younger years. He loved the Spanish language and people. Later he served with his beloved Linda in the Peru Trujillo and South Africa Johannesburg missions. He also served as a Bishop in the Orem 59th Ward and served on many High Councils. Most recently he served in the baptistry at the Mt. Timpanogos temple with Linda.
Perhaps his greatest service came in his happy consistency as a home teacher and minister. Those who experienced this will never be the same. His testimony of the gospel was a prized possession and he talked of Christ with all and rejoiced in Christ by spreading his legendary kindness. We will always be able to hear him telling us, "The most important thing you can do is stay close to the Lord."
Bob loved life and exemplified this by his love for people. Each one of his children will forever be impacted by his optimism and encouragement to always have a PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). There were no strangers in this world to Bob, and he loved to talk to and make instant friends with everyone. Anyone who knew him, loved him!
Bob was close to completing a book entitled "Stand Tall - Reflections on the Life of Robert P. Lewis." We invite you to stand tall with us and reflect on the life of this wonderful man by celebrating in the services outlined below. We also invite you to go to andersonmortuary.com
and share any memories or pictures you would like of him on his tribute wall.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, his children: Jennifer (Paul) Frampton, Kent Lewis, Sheree (Scott) Hartley, Theresa (John) Miller, Ryan (Annie) Lewis, 20 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, brother Tim (Cheryl) Lewis, sister Connie (Wayne) Whaley and sister-in-law Ruth Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dave Lewis.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lehi 33rd Ward, 650 East 3200 North in Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held just prior to the funeral at the same location from 9:30-10:45 AM. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a zoom link will be provided at the bottom of Bob's obituary at andersonmortuary.com
for those who cannot attend in person.