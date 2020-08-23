Robert Paul Russell
1938 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Paul Russell, 81, passed away August 17, 2020 due to complications from a stroke and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in Nephi, Utah, Nov. 1, 1938 to Paul Edmund Russell and Malvola (Bennett) Russell. He graduated from Juab High School, Nephi, Utah. Bob served in the US Army Reserves and received an Honorable Discharge. He married Pamela Francis Cotton August 3, 1963 and they were married for 17 years. They had two children from this marriage, Tamera Russell Patterson (Duane), and Tiffany Russell So. He married Virginia Bradfield September 18, 1981 and they were divorced later on. Bob mastered the art of woodworking and built numerous clocks and furniture. He started this journey cutting down Walnut trees and using the wood to make beautiful Grandfather and Grandmother clocks. If you gave Dad a piece of wood he would make something beautiful from it. He was an artist in many ways and loved drawing Disney characters and painting as well. He loved fishing, camping, boating and the great outdoors. Dad always wanted everyone to be happy and have a good time. He had a love for working in his yard, feeding and watching birds, and had a special love for all of his dogs, Toni, Scruff, Daisy May, Mandy Sue, and his best buddy Wiley. Preceded in death by father, mother, and sister Gwendolyn Russell. Survived by sisters Sharon Jensen (Bruce), Deborah Stowell (Steven), 4 grandchildren, Jessica Patterson, Jeremy Patterson, Breanna So and Brooke So. He had 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob wished to be cremated so there will be a private family viewing and then later a Celebration of Life to be held at the Nephi Pioneer Park, 550 N Main Street, Nephi, Utah on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the small bowery. All friends and family are welcome to come celebrate and share their memories of Bob at that time. Bob loved his animals dearly, so in lieu of flowers please donate to the Best Friends Animal Society. www.goffmortuary.com