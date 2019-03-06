|
Bob, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by the family that he loved so much! As we mourn, the angels rejoice, as they welcome him home. We will celebrate his life on Friday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. The funeral will be held at the Centerville 3rd Ward, 900 S. 400 E. Centerville, Utah. The viewing will be held at 12:00 pm prior to services at the same location. Interment, Centerville City Cemetery. Please view the full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
