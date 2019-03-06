Home

Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Centerville 3rd Ward
900 S. 400 E.
Centerville, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Centerville 3rd Ward
900 S. 400 E.
Centerville, UT
View Map
Robert R. (Bob) Walker

Robert R. (Bob) Walker Obituary
Bob, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by the family that he loved so much! As we mourn, the angels rejoice, as they welcome him home. We will celebrate his life on Friday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. The funeral will be held at the Centerville 3rd Ward, 900 S. 400 E. Centerville, Utah. The viewing will be held at 12:00 pm prior to services at the same location. Interment, Centerville City Cemetery. Please view the full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
