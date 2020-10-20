1938 ~ 2020
Robert Ray (Bob) Thornton arrived on February 22, 1938 and departed peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce, and his mother, Eve, and sister, Clara Lee. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy, his grandson, Roman, and his brother, Ron, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was an unbridled free spirit who had a well developed sense of adventure and joy in his life. Bob graduated from East High School in 1956 where he was a member of East's state champion baseball team. He was signed to a professional baseball contract upon graduation by The Baltimore Orioles Baseball Club. Following a short professional baseball career, he returned to Salt Lake City where he where he graduated from the U of U with a degree in psychology. His professional non-baseball career began as an advertising manager for Sears in Salt Lake where he met the love of his life, Helen, who became his bride. They enjoyed many years of marriage together which included the birth of their daughter, Stacy. Bob's career included sales positions in the fields of pharmaceuticals and employee recognition awards. However, his true passion was on the entrepreneurial side where he created and operated Tory's and The Bongo Lounge, popular pubs; and The Custom Executive, a custom clothing company.
Bob remained athletic for most of his life which included becoming an accomplished water skier, having been introduced to the sport by his good friend from the East High days, Bob Raynor, who also introduced him to racing and appreciating Corvettes. Bob was later noted for delivering gifts and candy to the children of his friends in his Corvette convertible, fully costumed in an Easter Bunny or Santa Claus suit. His ability to explore the outrageous was well above normal. He cherished relationships with Dr. Paul ("Hans") Hansen, Professor of Education at the U of U and head of the basketball program at the legendary Edgehill Ward. Hans and Bob played numerous evenings in spirited competitive basketball with each other and also with Bob Raynor and Roger (Rodie) Pearson. Bob maintained a deep affection for his family. He enjoyed travel which included several trips to China for business, but his most treasured places were Hebgen Lake in Yellowstone, Lake Tahoe, and his daughter Stacy's ranch in Wanship, Utah, with Stacy and her husband, Greg.