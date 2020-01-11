|
Robert Richards
1960-2020
Robert Mark Richards--beloved father, grandfather, brother and son--passed away on January 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Rob was born April 15, 1960 to Lynne and LaMar Richards in Salt Lake City. He attended Skyline High School, where he met and fell in love with the love of his life, Jenni Hunsaker. They were married after high school, and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Rob and Jenni were the proud parents of 3 wonderful children: Jeremy, Travis, and Candace. His sweetheart Jenni was tragically taken in a car accident in 1990, and Rob has missed her dearly ever since. Anyone who knew Rob, knew how special Jenni was to him. He would talk about her every chance he got, usually working it into every conversation. The happy reunion that took place must have been full of unspeakable joy!
There will be an open-house memorial service on Monday January 13th from 12-2 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC). A headstone for Rob will be placed in Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, next to his beloved wife Jenni. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rob's name to Ducks Unlimited. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 11, 2020