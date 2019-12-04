|
|
Robert James Safford
"Bob"
Robert James "Bob" Safford passed away Dec. 2, 2019 in Holladay, Utah. He was born Sept. 19, 1939 in Price, Utah to Orville and Florence Grames Safford. A celebration of life will be held Thursday December 5th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM for friends and family at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Magna, UT 84044. Graveside services will be 11 am at the Camp Williams Memorial Park, 17111 S Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale. For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019