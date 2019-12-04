Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Camp Williams Memorial Park
17111 S Camp Williams Rd
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Safford


1939 - 2019
Robert Safford Obituary
Robert James Safford
"Bob"
Robert James "Bob" Safford passed away Dec. 2, 2019 in Holladay, Utah. He was born Sept. 19, 1939 in Price, Utah to Orville and Florence Grames Safford. A celebration of life will be held Thursday December 5th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM for friends and family at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Magna, UT 84044. Graveside services will be 11 am at the Camp Williams Memorial Park, 17111 S Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale. For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019
