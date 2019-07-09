Robert Sevy Clark

May 17, 1924 ~ July 6, 2019

Robert Sevy Clark was born in Panguitch, Utah to Elden Dewey Clark and Pauline Sevy Clark. Bob's 95 years of life have been focused on family, faith, and devotion to duty. In 1942, at age 18, Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he served for three years in the 8th Air Force on a B-17 crew stationed at Rougham Airfield in England. After the war, at age 24, Bob accepted a mission call to Finland, where he served for two and a half years. Soon after his return he met the love of his life, Verna Stokes, from Salmon, Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 18, 1952. Bob and Verna have seven children, 37 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Forty one of their posterity (counting spouses) have served missions.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Elden, and his son, Joe. He is survived by his wife, Verna; brother, Paul; children: Douglas (Mila) of Mesa, Arizona; Robert (Wendy) of Sandy, Utah; Terri (Gregg) Taylor of Provo, Utah; daughter-in-law, Janice (John) Quinlan of Sugarland, Texas; Lorri (Jim) Edwards of Henderson, Nevada; Jay (Jill) Clark of Orem, Utah; and Dean (Jill) Clark of Rocklin, California.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Oak Hills 6th Ward Chapel, 1960 North 1500 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 8:30-9:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bob and Verna encourage donations to a worthy humanitarian cause.

