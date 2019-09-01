|
Robert Hinkle Stanley
1931 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert Hinkle Stanley, age 88, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1931 in Lewis, Colorado to Ollis Vere and Elsie May Stanley. He was sealed 58 years ago to his bride Marlene Nielson on August 25, 1961 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had five children Robert Christian, Michael (Terrice), Paul (Anita), Matthew (Erin) and Suzanne, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Robert epitomized the American Dream. Raised in an impoverished depression-era home, he went on to earn three university degrees, serve honorably in the USAF and work for 38 years as a NASA engineer where he helped put a man on the moon, the Space Station into orbit and a rover to Mars. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed serving 16 years in the Jordan River Temple. He loved the temple and had faith in his Heavenly Father's plan of happiness. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, his infant son Robert Christian and his daughter Suzanne. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the many caregivers who lovingly served Bob.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 W South Jordan Parkway(10600 So.), South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 11:30 am. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
