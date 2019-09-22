Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Robert Stevens Davis


1936 - 2019
Robert Stevens Davis
Robert Stevens Davis, age 83, passed away September 19, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1936 in Circleville, Utah to Edward and Lorena Davis. Robert married Harriet Morris, on August 30th, 1962 in the Manti Temple. He graduated from Piute High school and played basketball for The College of Southern Utah. Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, served faithfully in many callings including a full-time mission to Japan in 1957. He also served honorably in the US Army. Robert spent the last 13 years enjoying life with Marlene Norcross. He is survived by son, Robert (LaRee) Davis; daughter, Melissa; grandchildren, Nate (Becca), Jodee, and Jaxon Davis; great-grandchildren, Alex and Nora Davis. Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, six brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at the Murray North Stake Center on 5200 S Glendon St (700 W) on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 11 am with a viewing prior to the service at 10 am. There will also be a viewing Tuesday, September 24th, from 6-8 pm. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St. Interment at Murray City cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
