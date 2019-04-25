Robert Elden Taylor

1932~2019

Cottonwood Heights, UT-Bob died peacefully at home on Easter evening, April 21, 2019. He was born to Joseph Arthur Taylor and Caroline Housley in St. Anthony, Idaho, May 30,1932. He was the youngest of ten children. He met and married Marcene Fielding May 4, 1956.

Bob served in Korea with the U.S. Army for sixteen months. He used his Mechanical Engineering degree from University of Utah to build a successful business, CCI Mechanical, Inc. He was president of the company for 14 years. As a member of SMACNA, he served on several national committees. Brighton Bank opened in 1973 with Bob as a member of the Board of Directors. He served a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with his wife in San Diego, CA. He loved scouting and traveling. He enjoyed fishing in Alaska, the Canyonlands, his cabin in Island Park, Idaho, and Lake Powell. His greatest joys were fun, family, and the gospel.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marcene, and his children: Brad (Cathryn) Taylor, Kathee Brimley, Caroline (Cody) Jackson, Joe (Marie) Taylor, David (Melissa) Hancock-Taylor, Mark (Christie) Taylor. He has 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his nine siblings, and his two children, Leslie Robert and LeAnn States.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Forest Bend Chapel on 7784 S. Highland Drive in Cottonwood Heights. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am with a viewing between 9:30-10:30. Memorial contributions can be made to a humanitarian fund of your choice. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/robert-elden-taylor/

