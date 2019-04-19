Robert Vernon Schrauth

1928~2019

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert {Bob) Vernon Schrauth, age 90, passed away April 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah with his children by his side. He was born July 1, 1928 in Wahkon, Minnesota to Edward R. Schrauth and Ivy Verona (Biskey) Schrauth. Bob graduated from Isle High School and married his high school sweetheart, MaeYvonne Anderson, on March 26, 1950 in Wahkon, Minnesota, and then moved to Salt Lake City where Bob had a job with the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.

Bob was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, a Deacon, a member and captain of the church bowling team, and took care of the church grounds after his retirement until he was 87 years old. He enjoyed the friendships of many church members over the years. Bob was an avid gardener producing a large variety of fruits, berries and vegetables which he generously shared with family and friends. He was also a skilled mechanic and could repair almost anything. He loved fishing, downhill and cross-country skiing and water skiing. Mostly, he loved spending time and planning fun adventures with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children, David (Syvia), Lynn (Deonne), Jill (Tom) Virgl, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Clyde Schrauth. Preceded in death by his wife and parents.

A viewing will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:15 am at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 So., Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .

