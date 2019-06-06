Robert W. Madsen

1948 ~ 2019

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, Rob Madsen, passed away on June 2, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Rob was born on Aug 20, 1948 in Salina, Utah to Wayne R Madsen and Marian Sorensen Madsen. He married the love of his life, Jacque Wollard, on Aug. 30, 1969.

Rob had a huge heart full of kindness, and loved to spend time with family more than anything. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, camper and horseman. He was very skilled at automotive and carpentry. He loved Jacque most of all and will be fondly remembered. Rob graduated from Cypress High School in 1966, and he served with the Utah National Guard from 1968-1973 and was honorably discharged. Special thanks to the staff at Utah Valley Hospital. Their care and kindness is greatly appreciated.

Rob is survived by his beloved wife Jacque of 50 years, his son Robbie Madsen (Karyn), his daughter Sharlynn Pantos, 2 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, his brother David Madsen (Kristine) and sisters, Carolyn Anderson (Kraig) and Arlene Moser. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Speirs.

A viewing will be held in his honor on Thursday June 6, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Wallsburg Stake Center. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State in Murray, Utah at 12 noon with a viewing prior to services from 10:00-11:30 am. Interment: West Jordan Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

