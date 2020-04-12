|
|
In Loving Memory
West Valley City, UT-Bob Tripp, 86, passed away April 3, 2020 after a progressive illness. Born in Nyack, NY to Gilbert and Barbara Aird Tripp, Bob spent his early years in Callao, UT growing up with his many cousins.
During WWII, the family moved to Wendover. His mother was the unit secretary for the flight crew of the Enola Gay.
After his father's death at an early age, the two moved to Salt Lake where Bob graduated in 1951 from East High School. Serving in the U.S. Air Force in England during the Korean War, he met Margaret Maye of County Mayo, Ireland. After serving, he moved to Los Angeles and began an accounting career. Soon after, Margaret immigrated and they married in 1957, producing three children, Maureen, Brian and Kenneth.
In 1971, Bob was hired as an auditor for the Nevada State Legislature and moved the family to Carson City. He took on leadership roles in the Nevada Civil Air Patrol, participated in many search and rescue missions and made many friends. After his marriage dissolved, Bob moved back to Salt Lake to care for his aging mother. He worked for many years in the security field, as well as taking acting parts as an extra in several films and commercials.
Bob also proudly volunteered in the VFW honor guard, taking part in community functions and veteran's funeral ceremonies for over 20 years. In 1996 he married Shirley Steed and the two have been very happy enjoying camping, family events and their local senior center.
Bob is survived by his 3 children, 4 grand children and 4 great grand children. He is also survived by Shirley and her 7 children, Kevin, Charles, Karen, Mike, Clayton, Lesa and Jennifer; as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A small private viewing was held April 4th at McDougal Funeral Home. A celebration of life event will be announced for a summer date, where we hope all of his family and friends can attend.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020