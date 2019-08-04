|
|
Robert Walter Kleinschmidt
1927 ~ 2019
Robert Walter Kleinschmidt died peacefully at home on August 2 following an extended illness complicated by Alzheimer's dementia. Bob was born in St. Louis, MO to Walter Kleinschmidt and Tilla Kettelkamp.
Bob was known in the art community as a respected artist and teacher. He retired as Emeritus Professor from the University of Utah 1999 after a 30 year tenure in the printmaking department.
He is survived by Mary Jo, his devoted wife of sixty-two years; one son, Tom (Sheila) from West Wendover, Nevada; and two grandchildren, Karina and Cody. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews, David Burks (Sara), Sylvia Burks (Lloyd), Vicki Burks (Marshall), and James Burks (Sue).
A Memorial Service will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E 1300 S, SLC) on Tuesday, August 6 for family and close friends. Visitation from 12:00 to 1:45 pm; service at 2:00 pm. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later time and place to be determined.
Service entrusted to Larkin Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019