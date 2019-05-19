Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Union Fort Stake Center
7155 South 540 East
Midvale, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Fort Stake Center
7155 South 540 East
Midvale, UT
Robert W. Neff
"Bob"
Robert "Bob" Wright Neff passed away on May 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Fort Stake Center located at 7155 South 540 East, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Thursday, May 23, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019
