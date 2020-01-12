|
|
Roberta C. Larsen
Feb. 9, 1926 ~ Dec. 2, 2019 "Classy Lady"
Roberta Fay Carpenter Larsen slipped the bonds of mortality on December 2, 2019 after a rich, full, happy life. She loved plays, musicals, classical music, the symphony, and good literature. Roberta had a beautiful soprano voice, was an excellent seamstress, and took pleasure in beautifying and maintaining her home and yard. Her smile was dazzling, and her kindness was felt by all.
Roberta was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved people the way the Savior would, and dedicated her life to serving family, friends, and all those around her.
She and Merlin N. Larsen were married on May 11, 1951. They had four children: Doug (Gwen), John (Joyce), Mark (Dixie), and Lori (Chris Weintz); 21 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Roberta's request was to be cremated, which was carried out on December 5. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 18, 2020, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway). Visiting starts an hour before. Interment will be at the Redwood Cemetery (6500 S Redwood Road, West Jordan).
For Roberta's life sketch and to leave condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020