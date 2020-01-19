|
Roberto Eliazar Martinez
October 17, 1934 ~ January 15, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Robert passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020.
He was born on October 17, 1934 to Jose Rafael Martinez and Regina (Herrera) Martinez in Skarda, New Mexico.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. His celebration of life will start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Brookwood Ward Meeting House, 11970 S. 1900 W., Riverton, UT. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT.
For full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020