RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
the Salt Lake City Cemetery
Robin Rushton "Aunt Lee" Long


1948 - 2019
Robin Rushton "Aunt Lee" Long Obituary
Robin "Aunt Lee" Rushton Long
1948 ~2019
Clinton, UT-Robin "Aunt Lee" Rushton Long passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a 7-year battle with dementia. She was born December 26, 1948 to Charles Eugene Rushton and Vay Young. Robin worked for the telephone company for 30 years. After retiring, she worked for Dicks Bakery and was very proud that she graduated form the University of Utah. Robin loved her family, loved being an aunt, great aunt, and was so proud to be a great-great aunt. She loved family gatherings and vacationing with her brother Gary's family. She was always the photographer, taking pictures of her adventures. Robin had many talents including making cards and scrapbooking. She is survived by her brother Terry, sister Lynda and sister-in-law Kaylene, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary.
A family graveside service was held Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Special thanks to the staff at Barrington Place, Dr. Holland and Nicole from Brio Hospice, we will be forever grateful for their kindness and loving care of "Aunt Lee"
"What the mind can't remember, the heart never forgets."
For online condolences visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019
