Robyn Leslie

Nicholes

Dec 21, 1947 - Jul 13, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Our sister, aunt, grand aunt, cousin, and friend passed away July 13, 2019 at her home with family members at her side. Robyn was born December 21, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first child of Robert Wootton Nicholes and Helen Fern Price Nicholes. She loved growing up on a farm in Hunter, Utah and riding on the tractor with her dad. She had many dogs in her life and each one held a special place in her heart. Robyn graduated from Skyline High School in 1966 and was a proud Eagle! She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Olympus 8th Ward and enjoyed her associations there. She loved keeping in touch with extended family and friends. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, and was the family photographer and historian. Later in life she developed an interest in coloring beautiful pictures.

Robyn had many medical concerns throughout her life. She showed tremendous fortitude and determination in dealing with these health challenges and always planned on returning to full health.

She is survived by her sister Luann N. (Scott) Vincent, West Jordan; nephews and nieces, Jared Vincent, Sara (Jess) Desmond, Becca (Jordan) Crosby, John Vincent and grand nephews and nieces, Alexander, Asher, and Adelaide Desmond and Caidence and Maicey Crosby.

Thanks to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Robyn throughout her life. Most recently, Dr. Indahyung at Nephrology Associates of Utah and Dr. Michelle Murday, who showed great compassion while advising Robyn about cancer treatment. Also, we appreciate the kindness of the hospice team from Hearts for Hospice, especially the care of Rachel during Robyn's final hours.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, where family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on July 18, 2019