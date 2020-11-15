Robyn Lynn Jensen
1958 ~ 2020
Robyn Lynn Jensen returned to heaven on November 11, 2020. Born on August 21, 1958 to Lowell Norup Jensen & Barbara Juliet Wood; she was one of three children.
Robyn adored her children, Jonathan, Juliette, Olivia (Jordan) and Samuel. Robyn's greatest joy and honor was to be a mother. She created a magical life for her children. She was a mother, daughter and sister to many.
Robyn's fondest childhood memories were spent cooking with her grandmothers, playing with cousins and friends. She sang in the school choir, starred in school plays and was a talented artist. Robyn was a cotillion queen and a cowgirl. She loved her horse (Chico) and riding with her father at the family's Lazy J Ranch.
Robyn was the owner of Designs by Robyn and Founder/President of the Olive Branch Foundation. She tirelessly served. She made every part of life beautiful.
Robyn was an extraordinary cook, hostess, creator, mother, friend and laugher. Her influence and love was felt by those who knew her. She was thoughtful, caring and inspiring. She was so much fun.
She loved her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Her testimony of the gospel was fierce and she was a missionary in every moment. Her spirit and kindness is the legacy she left for us.
Robyn knows that her Redeemer lives.
Special thanks to the Board of the Olive Branch Foundation. And thanks to Katea Katoa for her extraordinary care, strength and love.
A service will be held for Robyn at the Marion Utah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Olive Branch Foundation at PayPal.me/TheOBF
Please go to www.goffmortuary.com
for a full obituary.