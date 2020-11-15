1/1
Robyn Lynn Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robyn Lynn Jensen
1958 ~ 2020
Robyn Lynn Jensen returned to heaven on November 11, 2020. Born on August 21, 1958 to Lowell Norup Jensen & Barbara Juliet Wood; she was one of three children.
Robyn adored her children, Jonathan, Juliette, Olivia (Jordan) and Samuel. Robyn's greatest joy and honor was to be a mother. She created a magical life for her children. She was a mother, daughter and sister to many.
Robyn's fondest childhood memories were spent cooking with her grandmothers, playing with cousins and friends. She sang in the school choir, starred in school plays and was a talented artist. Robyn was a cotillion queen and a cowgirl. She loved her horse (Chico) and riding with her father at the family's Lazy J Ranch.
Robyn was the owner of Designs by Robyn and Founder/President of the Olive Branch Foundation. She tirelessly served. She made every part of life beautiful.
Robyn was an extraordinary cook, hostess, creator, mother, friend and laugher. Her influence and love was felt by those who knew her. She was thoughtful, caring and inspiring. She was so much fun.
She loved her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Her testimony of the gospel was fierce and she was a missionary in every moment. Her spirit and kindness is the legacy she left for us.
Robyn knows that her Redeemer lives.
Special thanks to the Board of the Olive Branch Foundation. And thanks to Katea Katoa for her extraordinary care, strength and love.
A service will be held for Robyn at the Marion Utah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Olive Branch Foundation at PayPal.me/TheOBF
Please go to www.goffmortuary.com for a full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved