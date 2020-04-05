|
|
Robyn Nelson Lee, born March 29, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 68.
Robyn was a great educator and spent his life teaching and serving others, whether it was as a Junior High teacher or sharing stories with his grandchildren. As a young man he dedicated two years of his time to teaching the people of Peru as he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return he studied Spanish teaching at Brigham Young University and became the Spanish teacher at Cortez Junior High School from 1976 to 1992. After completing his master's degree in educational leadership and further administrative certification, Robyn became the principal at Manaugh Elementary School for 15 years, loving, helping, and guiding hundreds of students.
In 2008 Robyn left Cortez, Colorado and started a new chapter in Cedar City, Utah where he was the inaugural principal at Gateway Preparatory Academy. Even when he retired in 2014, he continued to serve the students he loved as director of the after school programs. When he moved to Lehi, Utah in 2018, in spite of coping with increasingly aggressive prostate cancer, he still wanted to work with students and served as a teacher's assistant at Ignite Charter School. He will always be remembered with love and fondness by the thousands he touched as a teacher, mentor, and friend.
Robyn leaves behind a legacy of love for his family, including his eternal companion Letha Fredrickson Lee and his children Korban (Jennifer) Lee, Kreston Lee, Marisa (Mario) Recinos, and Melinda (Scott) Fredrickson. Included in his family who love him and will miss him are his former wife Linda Safty Unsworth and her husband Dennis Unsworth and her sons Jeff (Bridget) Anderson, Ian Anderson, and Curtis Anderson. He will also be tremendously missed by his sixteen grandchildren. Robyn was undoubtedly greeted in the next life by his father, Dean Harmon Lee, and is survived by his mother, Lorna Nelson Lee, as well as his siblings: Tamra (Greg Shaw) Lee, Bryan (Linda) Lee, Darin (Diane) Lee, and Dayna (Scott) Sorensen.
Robyn served faithfully as a teacher, bishop, and member of the stake presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He wishes to leave the world with his testimony of God the Father and His son, Jesus Christ: "God is in every sense my Father and as such He wants me to succeed and to be like Him. He does this for me through His son and my Savior, Jesus Christ. The miracle of the Atonement is mine, not because I earned it or deserved it, but because I finally realized that I was helpless and would never be able to earn or deserve this gift. It is free, but only when we stop thinking that it is not. I can have hope, joy, and peace because my Savior gave His life for me."
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Bountiful. A memorial event will be held at a future date where friends and family can celebrate Robyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your local school district.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020