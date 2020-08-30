1952 ~ 2020

Rick made his graduation from this world on August 26th, 2020. He flew away to the stars. He is now new, healthy, free and in paradise.

Roderick (Rick) Dean Hier died August 26th, 2020

Born in Van Nuys, California, Nov. 18th, 1952, son of Vernon and Beryle Hier. He graduated from James Monroe HS in 1970.

His favorite job was framing houses. He worked for M.F. Framers for 8 years. He had a great time there!

He moved to Salt Lake City in 1997 and worked for Concept Kitchens for 6 years building cabinets. He also worked for Farmland Foods for 6 years.

His Dad told him to learn square dancing and meet girls. He met his future wife, Gay, there. Rick graduated from two square dance clubs. On May 12, 2001, he married Gay Tonnesen and they lived in Murray Utah.

Rick worked part-time at the Army Navy store for 4 years. He so enjoyed the job and people there! When Rick was growing up his favorite sports were surfing and other water sports. He also like riding dirt bikes and skateboarding. When older he was camping and gold prospecting every weekend. He said it was either the mountains or the beach. When Rick was in his 40's, he took an art class and found out he was an artist. He drew pencil drawings, water colors, making flutes out of - PVC pipe, tree limbs and bamboo, and pieces of wood. He also carved and decorated walking sticks, did leather work, and made "Sun Catchers" that hang and shine in the sun.

He enjoyed many cruises with his wife and retired in 2016.

Rick's favorite saying was "a man is content if he can find happiness in quiet places and simple pleasures". "So where is the cold beer?"!

Rick contracted Lung Cancer in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gay Hier; a brother, Terry Hier; two stepsons, Mark Carver (Shelly) and Brian Carver; and, Dr. Kevin Underwood the husband of Gay's late daughter, Catherine Carver Underwood, and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, uncles, aunts and cousins.

We were blessed and would like to thank the staff from Community Nursing Services for all the help they provided us during the most difficult time of Rick's passing. Joelle Chase (day nurse), Joan Johnson & Leslie McGarrity (night nurses), Trisha Pierce (HHA), David Leavitt (social worker) and our Chaplain Matt Fellows.

If one wants to make a contribution we would appreciate it made to Community Nursing Services at 2830 South Redwood Road, West Valley City, Utah 84119 or call 801-233-6100.

He is interned by cremation at Wasatch Lawn Park at 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, Utah, in the mausoleum named "The Garden of the Lilies".

No gathering of friends & relatives will be held at this time due to Covid19. A later celebration of life may be planned.



