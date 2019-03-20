Rodney Edgar

Mosbacker

8/5/1947 - 3/18/2019

Rodney Edgar Mosbacker passed peacefully from this life on March 18th, 2019. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He bravely endured many serious health challenges over the years and is now happily mingling with all those he came to love and admire as he worked so diligently on family history. He had a strong testimony that family history was an essential part of the plan of happiness, and his participation in this sacred work blessed his life and the lives of his family.

Rod was born on August 5th, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the first son of Homer Mosbacker and Dorothy Roudebush Mosbacker. He spent his growing up years in Batavia, Ohio in a multi-generational home. His grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins were an important part of his life. He loved growing up in his beautiful, rural Ohio setting and had many happy memories of his childhood.

He graduated from Batavia High School and went on to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from West Point in 1969 and was a company commander in Vietnam. While stationed in Germany, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He married Linda Dillon on December 2nd, 1976 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they were blessed with four children. Rod retired from the Federal Defense Contract Administration in 2012.

He is survived by his wife; four children Patrick (Shauna), Chris (Dollie), Greg (Tanya), and Laurel (Jon); eleven perfect grandchildren; his brother Vic Mosbacker; and sister Kelly Woods. Preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 12:00 to 1:30 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Family funeral services will follow. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019